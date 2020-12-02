Sen. Rand Paul rips Dr. Anthony Fauci’s school closures guidance: He owes apology to ‘every single parent and school-age child in America’

Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) blasted Dr. Anthony Fauci in a Sunday tweet after the infectious diseases expert said that schools should be open amid the coronavirus pandemic.

During a Sunday interview on ABC’s “This Week,” Fauci said that the government’s “default position” should be to keep children in school — but close bars.

“If you look at the data,” he explained during the interview, “the spread among children and from children is not very big at all, not like one would have suspected. So let’s try to get the kids back. But let’s try to mitigate the things that maintain and push the kind of community spread we are trying to avoid. And those are the things you know well. The bars, the restaurants … those are the things that drive the community spread. Not the schools.”

Following Fauci’s remarks, conservative activist Jack Posobiec tweeted, “Dr Fauci owes @RandPaul an apology.”

Paul immediately took notice and added his own two cents.

He wrote, “No, owes one to every single parent and school-age child in America. … I told him this multiple times this summer.”- READ MORE

