Sen. Rand Paul: People ‘Eager for War’ Shouldn’t Be Running State Department or CIA (VIDEO)

Republican Sen. Rand Paul (Ky.) on Sunday said “people who are eager for war” should not be in charge of the State Department and swore to oppose President Donald Trump’s nominees for secretary of state and CIA director.

“I don’t think you really want people who are eager for war to be running the State Department. You want a diplomat,” Paul said during an interview on CNN’s “State of the Union,” regarding the nomination of Mike Pompeo.

“I frankly think that Pompeo’s positions are too much of an advocate for regime change, really everywhere. I don’t think our policy ought to be for regime change, so I think Pompeo really isn’t a good fit to be a diplomat,” he continued. – READ MORE

