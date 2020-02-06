Sen. Rand Paul Just Beat CIA Stooge John Brennan Like a Rented Mule & The Internet Rejoiced

Former CIA boss John Brennan just got beat like a rented mule.
Smackdowns don’t get any worse than this on social media. And the internet quickly and happily took notice.
“You want to know what’s a mockery of public service, John? Killing 500 people outside of any judicial system. Drone strikes on American citizens. Approving British spies to present a dossier of lies paid for by Hillary. Lying to Congress. Your shame alone should shut you up.” — Rand Paul
— Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) February 5, 2020
Paul’s sentiments seemed to strike a cord with many:
It’s about time someone told that guy off!
— Stephanie.⏳ (@madamx12369) February 5, 2020
sociopaths like Commie-John have no shame
— JimW_in_ABQ (@JimW_in_NM) February 5, 2020
Thank You Senator Hopefully we will get to the bottom of Brennan and his coup d’état soon
— Legal Immigrant – Mittens is a creep (@1776Legal) February 5, 2020
Brennan, I’m impressed that your phone Wifi reaches that far up Obama’s a$$ …
— Mike ‘Thomas Paine’ Moore (@Thomas1774Paine) February 6, 2020
Straight savage!
And I approve 😂 pic.twitter.com/sRvwH2SuWz
— aquitted forever 💫 (@CowboysChica) February 5, 2020
BOOM pic.twitter.com/j8hfkJ0M3A
— Jamie 🕊Free Gen Flynn #Trump2Q2Q (@KAGparty2020) February 5, 2020
Amen Senator. Problem is Brennan has no shame. He is a completely debase human being and should be far removed from any and all political power.
— Leigh (@leighms18) February 5, 2020
BOOM!!!!! 👊👊👊👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👍👍👍😁😁😁😁😁
— Cindy Somer🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@cindy_csomer37) February 5, 2020