Sen. Rand Paul Just Beat CIA Stooge John Brennan Like a Rented Mule & The Internet Rejoiced

Former CIA boss John Brennan just got beat like a rented mule.

Smackdowns don’t get any worse than this on social media. And the internet quickly and happily took notice.

“You want to know what’s a mockery of public service, John? Killing 500 people outside of any judicial system. Drone strikes on American citizens. Approving British spies to present a dossier of lies paid for by Hillary. Lying to Congress. Your shame alone should shut you up.” — Rand Paul

Paul’s sentiments seemed to strike a cord with many:

