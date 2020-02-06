Sen. Rand Paul Just Beat CIA Stooge John Brennan Like a Rented Mule & The Internet Rejoiced

Former CIA boss John Brennan just got beat like a rented mule.

Smackdowns don’t get any worse than this on social media. And the internet quickly and happily took notice.

“You want to know what’s a mockery of public service, John? Killing 500 people outside of any judicial system. Drone strikes on American citizens. Approving British spies to present a dossier of lies paid for by Hillary. Lying to Congress. Your shame alone should shut you up.” — Rand Paul

You want to know what’s a mockery of public service, John? Killing 500 people outside of any judicial system. Drone strikes on American citizens. Approving British spies to present a dossier of lies paid for by Hillary. Lying to Congress. Your shame alone should shut you up. https://t.co/u2ERmv4gE8 — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) February 5, 2020

Paul’s sentiments seemed to strike a cord with many:

It’s about time someone told that guy off! — Stephanie.⏳ (@madamx12369) February 5, 2020

sociopaths like Commie-John have no shame — JimW_in_ABQ (@JimW_in_NM) February 5, 2020

Thank You Senator Hopefully we will get to the bottom of Brennan and his coup d’état soon — Legal Immigrant – Mittens is a creep (@1776Legal) February 5, 2020

Brennan, I’m impressed that your phone Wifi reaches that far up Obama’s a$$ … — Mike ‘Thomas Paine’ Moore (@Thomas1774Paine) February 6, 2020

ORDER THOMAS PAINE’S BEST-SELLING BOOK AT A SPECIAL DISCOUNT HERE: “How We Dismantled the FBI in Our Pajamas” — CLICK HERE TO GET IT

Straight savage!

And I approve 😂 pic.twitter.com/sRvwH2SuWz — aquitted forever 💫 (@CowboysChica) February 5, 2020