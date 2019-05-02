Sen. Marsha Blackburn after AG Barr’s Senate hearing: Democrats ‘can’t get over the 2016 results’

Senate Judiciary Committee member Sen. Marsha Blackburn said during Attorney General William Barr’s Capitol Hill hearing on Wednesday, it was revealed that “Democrats still can’t accept that Donald Trump won and he is serving well.”

Blackburn made the comment on “Fox & Friends” Thursday, the day after she and other lawmakers questioned Barr over Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia report during Barr’s first hearing — before the Senate Judiciary Committee — since the release of the Mueller report.

“What we learned is that the Mueller report stands. We accept that. There was no collusion from Donald Trump and his team,” Blackburn, R-Tenn., said on Thursday.

NAPOLITANO: BARR ‘SPLITTING HAIRS’ WITH RESPONSE TO QUESTION DURING TESTIMONY ABOUT MUELLER’S CONCERNS

“We also learned that the Democrats still can’t accept that Donald Trump won and he is serving well. He is executing on what the American people want to see done. But they’re still, they can’t get over the 2016 results.”

Barr's testimony at the heated hearing covered everything from his decision not to pursue an obstruction case against President Trump to process delays in getting a redacted version of Mueller's report to the public to Mueller's apparent concerns about how Barr initially relayed his findings to Congress.