Sen. Lindsey Graham Vows Investigation into Democrat Joe Biden and Ukraine

Republican South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham promised again Sunday to begin an investigation into former Vice President Joe Biden because “none of us are above scrutiny.”

The chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee has previously said he wants to assess any misconduct by Joe Biden in Ukraine.

Graham repeated that pledge on CBS News’ “Face the Nation,” even though he called the frontrunner in the Democratic presidential race “one of the most decent people I have ever met in my life.”

“Here’s the deal: this whole process around Ukraine wreaks with politics. They have done everything but take a wrecking ball to Donald Trump and his family. We’re not going to live in a world where only Republicans get looked at,” Graham said. – READ MORE