Sen. Lindsey Graham Tells Trump Jr. to Ignore Senate Intelligence Committee Subpoena

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) advised Donald Trump Jr., son of the president, to ignore a subpoena issued by Sen. Richard Burr (R-N.C.), the Senate Intelligence Committee chair, during an appearance on Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures.”

“If I were Donald Trump Jr.’s lawyer, I would tell him, ‘You don’t need to go back into this environment anymore. You’ve been there for hours and hours, and nothing being alleged here changes the outcome of the Mueller investigation,’” Graham said on Sunday.

“I would call it a day,” he added.

Democrats continue to undermine our institutions by continuing the Russian investigation hoax, even after the conclusion of the Mueller probe; the subpoena of Trump Jr. from the Senate Intelligence Committee is part of its own investigation into Russia collusion.

This is an abuse of power and harassment, in my view.

Graham is right to tell Trump Jr. to stay away, though it’s surprising to hear that advice come from the Senate Judiciary Committee chairman. – READ MORE