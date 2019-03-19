Sen. Lindsey Graham on Electoral College: ‘Democrats want rural America to go away’

Sen. Lindsey Graham slammed progressives Tuesday for pushing to end the Electoral College system, suggesting they want to do away with middle America.

“The desire to abolish the Electoral College is driven by the idea Democrats want rural America to go away politically,” the South Carolina Republican tweeted.

His comment comes in response to 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who said in a town hall hosted by CNN Monday the system by which Americans have elected presidents for the past 230 years must come to an end.

“That means getting rid of the Electoral College,” the Massachusetts Democrat said.

“Everybody ought to come here and ask for your vote,” she told the Mississippi crowd. – READ MORE