Sen. Kennedy: Sometimes I Think Pelosi Has Eaten Tide Pods (VIDEO)

Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.) is sharing his thoughts about House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) with regard to COVID-19 relief.

“With respect, there are times, particularly recently, when I think Speaker Pelosi is one of those people who tried Tide pods,” Kennedy said on Fox News. “I want you to think about what she proposed today, this is what the speaker is threatening to do.”

.@SenJohnKennedy “There are times, particularly recently, when I think Speaker Pelosi is one of those people who tried Tide Pods.” pic.twitter.com/a890LCwUOf — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) September 16, 2020

He continued to say Pelosi “is threatening to keep the House Democrats in session and prevent them from going home and running for reelection unless the Senate Republicans agree to the speaker’s $3.4 trillion coronavirus bill.” – READ MORE

