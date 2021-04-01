Sen. Kennedy Says Putting Harris In Charge Of Immigration Is Like ‘Making El Chapo The Drug Czar’ (VIDEO)

Louisiana Senator John Kennedy spoke with the Daily Caller News Foundation’s Samantha Renck about the ongoing border crisis, his thoughts on Vice President Kamala Harris’ role in addressing the immigration crisis, and more.

“Of course, President Biden says we can’t call it a crisis. How about a category 5 hurricane?” Kennedy, who recently visited the southern border with 18 other U.S. Senators, said of what he saw. “I’m not sure there are words in English.”

“It’s thousands and thousands of people flooding in,” he said.

Kennedy also discussed Harris’ role handling the root causes of the immigration crisis.

“Putting the vice president in charge of solving this problem is like making El Chapo the drug czar,” he said.

WATCH:

