Sen. Josh Hawley Rolls Out the ‘Bust Up Big Tech Act’

Republican Sen. Josh Hawley of Missouri on Monday unveiled his “Bust Up Big Tech Act” to limit the power of companies such as Google and Amazon.

Hawley’s focus on technology companies follows the release last week of his “Trust-Busting for the Twenty-First Century Act,” which is designed to break up monopolies in multiple sectors of the economy.

In his latest bill, Hawley contends it is unfair when a tech giant, such as Amazon, runs an online marketplace and also sells products there, competing with everyone else.

Hawley’s new bill would not allow companies that own online marketplaces or search engines to own online hosting services, his office told Fox News.

“Woke Big Tech companies like Google and Amazon have been coddled by Washington politicians for years. This treatment has allowed them to amass colossal amounts of power that they use to censor political opinions that they don’t agree with and shut out competitors who offer consumers an alternative to the status quo,” Hawley said in a statement. – READ MORE

