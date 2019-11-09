Sen. John Kennedy to Nancy Pelosi: ‘I don’t mean any disrespect, but it must suck to be that dumb’ (VIDEO)

Sen. John Kennedy had some terse words for Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) during a raucous Trump rally Wednesday night in Kennedy’s home state of Louisiana.

Senator John Kennedy on Nancy Pelosi: I don’t mean any disrespect but it must suck to be that dumb pic.twitter.com/Z9A9hTjrnC — Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) November 7, 2019

“In three short years, President Trump has doubled the growth in the greatest economy in all of human history,” Kennedy boasted before asking, “and do you know what our Democratic friends have done for him?”

“Speaker Nancy Pelosi is trying to impeach him.”

“I don’t mean any disrespect, but it must suck to be that dumb,” Kennedy exclaimed to a laughing crowd. – READ MORE