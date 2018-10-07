Sen. Jeff Merkley Tells Protesters Kavanaugh ‘Joined Fraternity that Specialized in Abusing Women’

Sen. Jeff Merkley (D-or) Told Protesters Gathered At The Capitol On Friday To Oppose Supreme Court Nominee Brett Kavanaugh That The Federal Judge Has A “record Of Abusing Women” And In College, Joined A Fraternity That “specialized” In That Abuse.

“We heard about his record of treatment of women — not just from the brave women who came forward but also in the comments that he made that he tried to disgrace and participated in the shaming of a high school acquaintance in his yearbook,” Merkley told the small crowd of booing protesters

“We heard about the fact that he chose to join a fraternity that specialized in abusing women,” Merkley said. “He joined a secret society that was known for that reputation.”

“This is not a criminal court examination,” Merkley said. “This is a job interview, and in this job interview, an individual with this record of abusing women, treating women in this capacity, should never get hired” – READ MORE

President Trump responded in real time to protests taking place around Capitol Hill on Saturday ahead of a vote to confirm his nominee Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court.

As images of scores of protesters massing near the Capitol and Supreme Court emerged on social media and television, Trump took to Twitter to tout those coming out in support of Kavanaugh, asserting that they were “gathering all over Capitol Hill.”

“It is a beautiful thing to see – and they are not paid professional protesters who are handed expensive signs. Big day for America!” Trump tweeted.

Trump first contrasted those supporting Kavanaugh to those protesting his nomination on Friday, claiming without evidence that protesters were “paid professionals.” – READ MORE