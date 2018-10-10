Sen. Heitkamp Explains Why She Voted No on Kavanaugh: I Didn’t Like His Body Language (VIDEO)

Talking with CNN, Sen. Heidi Heitkamp (D-N.D.) explained she was going to vote in favor of Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination to the Supreme Court, but because of his behavior during his testimony in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee, she decided to vote “no.”

Democrat Sen. Heidi Heidkamp says she voted against Justice Brett Kavanaugh because she disliked his 'body language' when he responded to false gang-rape accusations during confirmation process pic.twitter.com/Yyz7vg13c0 — Sourced Reports (@SourcedReports) October 9, 2018

“I had the office prepare a statement I was voting for him, up that hearing,” Heitkamp said.

She sticked with voting against Kavanaugh after she watched his emotion-filled denial of sexual assault with the sound off and focused on his body language.

“We communicate not only with words, but we communicate with body language, we communicate with demeanor,” she explained. “I saw somebody very angry, very nervous, and I saw rage.” – READ MORE

Speaking at a swearing-in ceremony for Associate Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh in the East Room of the White House Monday evening, President Trump apologized to Kavanaugh and his family “on behalf of our nation” for what he called a desperate Democrat-led campaign of “lies and deception” intent on derailing his confirmation.

“On behalf of our nation, I want to apologize to Brett and the entire Kavanaugh family for the terrible pain and suffering you have been forced to endure,” Trump began. “Those who step forward to serve our country deserve a fair and dignified evaluation, not a campaign of political and personal destruction based on lies and deception. What happened to the Kavanaugh family violates every notion of fairness, decency, and due process. In our country, a man or a woman must always be presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.”

Trump added that “under historic scrutiny,” Kavanaugh had been “proven innocent.” A series of uncorroborated and disputed sexual misconduct allegations had threatened to upend Kavanaugh’s confirmation, and some top Democrats have floated further investigations and even possibly impeaching Kavanaugh.

To sustained, raucous applause, Trump entered the event Monday night flanked by Kavanaugh and former Associate Justice Anthony Kennedy, who hired Kavanaugh as a law clerk from 1993 to 1994. All sitting Supreme Court justices were in attendance, as well as Kavanaugh’s parents, wife, and two daughters – READ MORE