Sen. Grassley Asks Rosenstein For Communications Between Demoted DOJ Official And Christopher Steele

Sen. Chuck Grassley, chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, has requested all communications between Justice Department official Bruce Ohr and Christopher Steele, who put together an opposition research dossier on President Trump.

Ohr was demoted within the DOJ shortly after news broke that he held secret meetings with Steele and Ohr’s wife, Nellie Ohr, who was hired by opposition research firm Fusion GPS to dig up dirt on Trump. That resulted in the dossier of salacious, unverified claims that was funded by the Democratic National Committee and Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign.

In one of these meetings, Steele told Bruce Ohr he was “desperate that Donald Trump not get elected.” This bias against Trump was not disclosed to the court when the FBI used the dossier to obtain a Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) warrant to surveil Trump’s campaign associates. – READ MORE

