True Pundit

Politics

Sen. Grassley Asks Rosenstein For Communications Between Demoted DOJ Official And Christopher Steele

Posted on by
Share:

Sen. Chuck Grassley, chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, has requested all communications between Justice Department official Bruce Ohr and Christopher Steele, who put together an opposition research dossier on President Trump.

Ohr was demoted within the DOJ shortly after news broke that he held secret meetings with Steele and Ohr’s wife, Nellie Ohr, who was hired by opposition research firm Fusion GPS to dig up dirt on Trump. That resulted in the dossier of salacious, unverified claims that was funded by the Democratic National Committee and Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign.

In one of these meetings, Steele told Bruce Ohr he was “desperate that Donald Trump not get elected.” This bias against Trump was not disclosed to the court when the FBI used the dossier to obtain a Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) warrant to surveil Trump’s campaign associates. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

Grassley Wants Comms Between DOJ Official And Christopher Steele
Grassley Wants Comms Between DOJ Official And Christopher Steele

Sen. Grassley has requested all communications between a Justice Department official and Christopher Steele, who put together an infamous dossier on Trump.

The Federalist The Federalist
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: