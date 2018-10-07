Sen. Graham: Susan Collins Saved the Senate From ‘Sliding Into the Abyss’

On “Hannity” Friday, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-.S.C.) praised his colleague Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) for speaking out in favor of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh on the Senate floor.

“If I had to tell somebody a good reason to vote for Judge Kavanaugh, I would ask them to look at Susan’s speech. It was just incredible in detail, forcefully delivered. She didn’t look like she was pained. She hated what happened to the process but she was confident that Judge Kavanaugh was the right guy at the right time. So I think she saved the Senate and the judiciary from sliding into the abyss,” Graham said.

Looking ahead to November’s midterm elections, Graham said voters will have two choice: “the Susan Collins way or the protester way.”

“Who do you want to run the government? Conservatives aligned with Senator Collins, trying to work toward empowering people, making us safe, more money in your pocket? Or do you want to turn your government over to people who just yell and spit on you?” Graham asked. – READ MORE

Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, did the most amazing thing on the floor of the U.S. Senate on Friday: She spoke rationally. That’s something you rarely see in Congress.

In a dramatic floor speech, Collins explained her decision to support the nomination of the highly qualified Judge Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court. Her remarks were thorough, sequenced, logical and convincing. She spoke from the heart and what she said made sense.

And with Collins’ announcement and the announcement of Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., that he will also vote in favor of Kavanaugh’s confirmation, Kavanaugh has a clear path to Senate confirmation this weekend – unless any senator makes a surprise change in his or her announced voting plans. At this point, 51 senators in the 100-member chamber have said they plan to vote to confirm Kavanaugh.

(…)

Collins said the process of Senate confirmation hearings has been deteriorating for 30-plus years and she hopes that this hearing process marked a hitting of bottom.

If the Senate process for giving advice and consent on Supreme Court nominations just hit bottom, then here is a piece of clearly good news: Susan Collins bounced.

Despite enormous pressure – including what amounted to a blackmail campaign that started raising money for her unknown Democratic opponent in 2020 should she vote to confirm Kavanaugh – Collins stood up for her principles and was a true profile in courage.

Collins has made it clear that she will stand up to Democratic bullies. She is a strong, intelligent and honorable woman who takes her job of serving her constituents and our nation seriously. And she deserves the thanks of all Americans.- READ MORE