Sen. Graham Snaps Back After Getting Booed by Audience for Standing with Kavanaugh: ‘Boo Yourself’ (VIDEO)

While speaking at The Atlantic Festival on Wednesday, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) was in no mood for the audience’s shenanigans after he defended Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh and pointed out how he’s been treated.

Booed by the audience when he says Kavanaugh "was treated like crap," Sen. Lindsey Graham responds, "Yeah, well boo yourself." pic.twitter.com/Ns6dNPCSk4 — Evan McMurry (@evanmcmurry) October 3, 2018

Graham said women who have come forward in the past to accuse politicians of sexual misconduct have faced serious backlash and pressure to keep quiet.

“The point is we’ve come along way,” Graham said, promoting a negative reaction from the audience.

“Wait a minute, whether you like it or not, I really don’t care,” Graham told the audience. “Here’s the point: I have seen what happened to these women in 1998, they came forward.” – READ MORE

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) said late Tuesday that Sen. Amy Klobuchar(D-Minn.) owes Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh an apology for being part of a “smear campaign” launched against him.

“This is the one that bothers me the most. [Kavanugh] apologized to Amy Klobuchar for snapping at her. What would you do if you were accused of all these things, had your life ruined?” Graham asked on Fox News, referencing the exchange between Kavanaugh and Klobuchar last week as he testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

“Here’s what I think,” Graham add. “Amy Klobuchar should apologize to Kavanaugh and his family for being part of a smear campaign that I haven’t seen for over 20 years in politics.” – READ MORE