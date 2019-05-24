Sen. Feinstein Dines with Iranian FM Amid Tensions

Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D., Calif.) had dinner with Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif, Politico reported Thursday.

Feinstein’s office said her dinner was “arranged in consultation with the State Department.”

The State Department said it had not asked the senior senator from California to attend the dinner.

Zarif has served in his post since 2013. He negotiated the Joint Congressional Plan of Action (JCPOA), the Iran nuclear agreement, with then-Secretary of State John Kerry. In February of this year, he announced he would be resigning from the post. After several days of confusion, the Iranian government clarified he would remain in his role.

Politico reported last week that Feinstein was seen holding an unlocked phone with Zarif's contact information open. At the time, her office declined to confirm her communication with the Persian diplomat.


