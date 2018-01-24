Sen. Elizabeth Warren Claims Cherokee Ancestry. Native Americans Want To See The Receipts.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s claim to Native American ancestry is often mocked by conservatives who call her “Fauxcahontas” — and President Donald Trump, who once called her “Pocahontas” — but it turns out, there are those on the Left who are just as bothered by Warren’s lack of evidence that she truly belongs to the Cherokee nation — and that could haunt her at the ballot box.

The Boston Globe reports this week that Warren, who has long brushed off criticism over her claiming minority status in order to get hired at Harvard University, saying she “knows who she is” and referencing family tall tales about intermarrying with Native Americans when they first settled in Oklahoma, is facing new questions.

The problem? Native Americans keep meticulous genealogy records, and Warren’s family isn’t listed in them. In fact, the Globe says, “examinations by genealogists of documents including birth, marriage, and death records have shown no conclusive proof of Native American ancestry.”

That’s certainly a problem because it means that Warren took advantage of an “Affirmative Action”-style program when she shouldn’t have, effectively stealing a potential Ivy League job from an actual Native American person. And it also puts her at odds with progressives, who say she’s unfairly treating the oppression Native Americans have suffered for centuries into a commodity. – READ MORE

Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts appears to be angling for a presidential run in 2020, raising historic amounts of money and grooming top political connections within the Democratic Party.

The Massachusetts senator has amassed a campaign war chest of nearly 13 million going into her re-election this year, an amount greater than nearly any senator in modern history.

Warren is adamant that her focus is on her re-election campaign for her Senate seat in 2018.

“I am running in 2018 for senator from Massachusetts,” the senator said in April. “I am deeply blessed that the people of the commonwealth sent me to Washington to fight for them, and that’s what I’ll keep on doing.” – READ MORE