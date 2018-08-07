Sen. Ed Markey: ‘3D Printer Cartridge as Deadly as a Gun Cartridge’ (VIDEO)

While Speaking With Fellow Senate Democrats Against 3d Printed Guns, Sen. Ed Markey (D-ma) Described 3d Printer Cartridges As Being “as Deadly As A Gun Cartridge.”

Markey referenced firearms without serial numbers — calling them “untraceable firearms” — then referenced “purely plastic firearms,” which he described as “firearms … [that] will pass through metal detectors without a blip, a buzz, or a bell that it is going on.”

“We now live in a world where a 3D printer cartridge has become as deadly as a gun cartridge,” @SenMarkey. “It’s the ultimate gun loophole. Why buy them if you can print them at home instead?” #tictocnews pic.twitter.com/5ejpad2nyE — TicToc by Bloomberg (@tictoc) July 31, 2018

He said the “online availability of downloadable firearms is a public safety crisis.”- READ MORE

Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-ny) Is Doing His Part To Derail The Government’s Settlement With Cody Wilson’s Defense Distributed By Suggesting 3d Gun Printers Allow Someone To Copy A “fully Semiautomatic Weapon.”

A “fully semiautomatic weapon” is a moniker at odds with itself. It is like a 13-story home with one floor or half-empty full glass of water.

According to the NRA-ILA, Schumer reacted to the State Department’s settlement with Wilson’s Defense Distributed by saying, “America is going to get a lot less safe.” He added that 3D-printed firearms are not only scary, they’re outright dangerous in the way they can mimic the look and the capacity of a hardened, fully semiautomatic weapon.” – READ MORE

