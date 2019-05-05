Sen. Doug Jones (D) Was Lawyer for Dem Who Said Trump Jr. Should’ve Been Aborted

Alabama state representative John Rogers’s recent comments on abortion have received widespread condemnation—including from his former lawyer, Sen. Doug Jones (D., Ala.).

Jones defended Rogers in federal corruption cases as far back as 1989 and as recently as 2010, according to Alabama outletYellowhammer News. When Rogers defended abortion on the State House floor by saying fetuses would either be killed “now” or “later,” he took a great deal of criticism, including from Donald Trump Jr., but Rogers doubled down by calling the president’s son “retarded” and a “very good defense” for aborting kids.

“His mother should have aborted him,” Rogers said, laughing.

Jones denounced Rogers’s comments soon after, calling them “crude and reprehensible.” – READ MORE