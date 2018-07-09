Sen. Dick Durbin compares Thai soccer team to migrant kids separated from families: ‘Trapped Children in a Bureaucratic Cave’

Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., on Sunday compared the more than 2,300 migrant children separated from their parents after crossing illegally into the United States to the boys’ soccer team currently trapped in a cave in northern Thailand.

“Hearts and prayers are with those boys in Thailand trapped in the cave,” Durbin said on NBC’s “Meet The Press.” “I hope our hearts and prayers are also with thousands of children – toddlers and infants – removed from their parents by the Trump administration under zero-tolerance.”

Durbin added: “They’re trapped in a bureaucratic cave too. So let’s not forget them.”

It’s still not clear how many children have been separated from families under the zero-tolerance policy, or how many remain separated. Trump administration officials have said 2,342 children were separated from 2,206 parents between May 5 and June 9. Trump’s order stopped separations on June 20.

About 520 children were reunited with their families within days because the improper-entry prosecutions were finished before the minors were turned over to the custody of Health and Human Services, which is responsible for caring for unaccompanied children. HHS Secretary Alex Azar told a congressional committee last month there were 2,047 such children in his agency’s care. – READ MORE

Democratic Senator Dick Durbin hurled insults towards the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency during an immigration rally in Illinois Sunday morning.

“Look at ICE, what a group of incompetents. At this point they’re focused more on toddlers than terrorists. They want to, instead of deporting felons, they’re deporting families that are being persecuted by criminal gangs,” Durbin stated. – READ MORE

