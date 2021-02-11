Sen Cotton Says Trump Is Living Rent Free In Democrat’s Heads

Republican Sen. Tom Cotton of Arkansas spoke with the Daily Caller News Foundation’s Samantha Renck about former President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial, the World Health Organization’s latest announcement on COVID-19 and more.

The second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump began Tuesday, nearly three weeks after President Joe Biden took office.

“Even though Donald Trump moved out of the White House three weeks ago, he’s still living rent-free in the Democrats’ heads,” Cotton said. “They’re just obsessed with Donald Trump. It’s the one thing that unifies their party.”

“Two weeks ago 45 Senators voted to move to a motion to dismiss on the grounds that it’s beyond the constitutional authority of the Senate to have impeachment proceedings to convict and remove from office a man who left office three weeks ago,” he said:

Cotton also discussed the World Health Organization’s announcement they are no longer pursuing a lab leak theory regarding the origins of COVID-19, what the United States’ relationship will look like with China and more.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected] – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --