Sen. Cotton Introduces Bill to Cut Funding to Schools Teaching ‘1619 Project’

Senator Tom Cotton (R., Ark.) introduced a bill Tuesday which would prohibit the use of federal funds to teach the New York Times‘s 1619 Project in public schools.

The bill—titled the Saving American History Act of 2020—would require secretaries from the Departments of Education, Health and Human Services, and Agriculture to cut federal funding to schools choosing to implement the 1619 Project into their curriculum. The amount of funds cut from public schools would depend on teaching and planning costs for the 1619 Project curriculum. Federal funding for low-income and special-needs students would not be affected by the bill.

“The New York Times’s 1619 Project is a racially divisive, revisionist account of history that denies the noble principles of freedom and equality on which our nation was founded,” Cotton said. “Not a single cent of federal funding should go to indoctrinate young Americans with this left-wing garbage.”

Nikole Hannah-Jones—the principal author of the 1619 Project—responded to Cotton’s bill on Thursday. “This bill speaks to the power of journalism more than anything I’ve ever done in my career,” she said. – READ MORE

