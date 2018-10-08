Sen. Cory Gardner reveals wife received graphic text of beheading after Kavanaugh vote

In the wake of his vote to confirm Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh on Saturday, Republican Sen. Cory Gardner, R-Colo., revealed to Fox News on Sunday that his wife had received a graphic text message with a video depicting a beheading, and that someone has publicly posted the names and addresses of his family members.

Gardner announced his support for Kavanaugh in July, and reaffirmed it after reviewing the supplemental FBI report into uncorroborated sexual misconduct allegations against him.

Late last month, Gardner received a letter from an anonymous individual apparently in Denver, alleging that Kavanaugh had “shoved” someone up against a wall “very aggressively and sexually” during an outing in 1998 in front of four witnesses. The allegation was later deemed not to be credible.

“Every victim of abuse, assault, and violence has been through an unspeakable tragedy and we need to do a better job listening to them, ensuring support is available, and fighting to end abuse of any kind,” Gardner said in a statement prior to receiving the graphic text messages. “I hope that the partisan divide we all feel today does not hinder the people that have bravely come forward.”

Kavanaugh, his wife Ashley, and his accuser Christine Blasey Ford have also all received numerous death threats in recent days. – READ MORE

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-fl) Disparaged Efforts By Democrats And Left-wing Activists To Intimidate Sen. Susan Collins As She Made Her Decision On Whether To Vote In Favor Of Judge Brett Kavanaugh’s Nomination To The Supreme Court, Describing Their Tactics As “vicious, Vile, And Dangerous.”

On Friday evening, Collins delivered an extended defense of Kavanaugh’s record and announced her intention to vote in favor of his confirmation. The decision came as a major blow to left-wing activists who had used threats and intimidation to swing Collins in favor of a no vote after she was identified as one of three moderate Republicans who may cave in to pressure over uncorroborated allegations of sexual assault.

Most will never know the full extent of the efforts to intimidate & threaten @SenatorCollins on the #Kavanaugh vote. I am not talking about political pressure or people screaming at her in an elevator. I am talking about vicious, vile & dangerous actions. She is legit. https://t.co/XVYQ4pDvg6 — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) October 5, 2018

Evidence of Rubio’s claims is already apparent on Twitter, where engaged leftists described her as a “traitor to women” and a “rape apologist,” while some even demanded she be forever harassed in public as a punishment for her decision. – READ MORE