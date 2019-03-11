Sen. Cory Booker Calls Transgender Soldiers ‘Heroes’

New Jersey Democrat Senator Cory Booker exclaimed that the real heroes in the U.S. military are the transgender soldiers and that President Donald Trump’s proposed ban on transgender soldiers is a national security threat.

“Transgender servicemembers are heroes, just like all other servicemembers risking their lives for their country,” Booker said in his March 9 tweet, CNS News reported.

“President Trump’s effort to ban them doesn’t just fly in the face of our collective values—it’s a national security threat,” the announced candidate for the Democrat nomination for president in 2020 added:

Booker attached a link to a video by the Human Rights Campaign featuring transgenders who once served in the military and who felt the need to speak out against the president's ban on transgender soldiers.