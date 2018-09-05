Sen. Cornyn Slams Dems for Interrupting Kavanaugh Hearing: If This Were a Court of Law, You’d Be ‘Held in Contempt’

Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas) slammed his Democratic colleagues for interrupting the opening of Judge Brett Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court confirmation hearing Tuesday morning.

As Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) attempted to deliver his opening statement, multiple Democratic senators interjected, including Kamala Harris (D-Calif.), Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.), Cory Booker (D-N.J.), Mazie Hirono (D-Hawaii), Sheldon Whitehouse (D-R.I.) and Patrick Leahy (D-Vt.).

Whitehouse said one would be hard-pressed to find any court in the country that would not give a party litigant a continuance when the opposite party did a massive document dump after close of business the night before a trial.

Cornyn fired back at Whitehouse’s suggestion that the hearing be handled as if it were a court of law.

“I would suggest that if this were a court of law that virtually every member on the dais on that side would be held in contempt of court, because this whole process is supposed to be a civil one, where people ask questions and we get to get answers,” Cornyn said. – READ MORE

Chaos gripped the opening moments of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation hearing Tuesday, as Democratic senators attempted to delay proceedings while protestors heckled Republican lawmakers.

As GOP Sen. Chuck Grassley, who chairs the Senate Judiciary Committee, gave his opening statement, Democrats urged the panel to adjourn and delay the hearing, in view of the release of 42,000 documents relating to Kavanaugh’s prior service in the executive branch on Monday night.

“We cannot possibly move forward, Mr. Chairman,” Democratic Sen. Kamala Harris of California said, arguing that the hearing should be delayed until those records were reviewed.

.@SenKamalaHarris: The committee received just last night, less than 15 hours ago, 42 THOUSAND pages of documents that we have not had an opportunity to review or read or analyze.

GRASSLEY: You are out of order

HARRIS: We cannot possibly move forward with this hearing. pic.twitter.com/b8VPCqarbv — Senate Democrats (@SenateDems) September 4, 2018

Democratic Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse argued the hearing should be deferred while the committee attempts to determine whether the Trump administration validly asserted executive privilege over certain documents Kavanaugh produced in the Bush White House. Grassley was informed by President George W. Bush’s presidential records representative Friday night that approximately 30,000 documents Kavanaugh generated as a White House lawyer would not be released given their supposed sensitivities. – READ MORE