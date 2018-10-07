Sen. Collins Flooded with Abusive Tweets Threatening Death, Violence — Twitter Does Nothing

Sen. Susan Collins (R-me) Faced A Torrent Of Death Threats And Abuse On Twitter Following Her Declaration That She Would Vote To Confirm Judge Brett Kavanaugh To The Supreme Court, And Her Remarks In Defense Of The Presumption Of Innocence. So Far, Twitter Has Taken No Action, Allowing The Threats Against A Sitting Senator To Remain On The Platform.

I am also. I want to punch Collins — Terri Hayes (@southNC) October 6, 2018

I hope someone kills you. — Lawrence Farmer (@BigMikeFarmer) October 6, 2018

I won't mourn your death. — Vincent Adultman (@wool_potatoes) October 5, 2018

If @StephenKing wouldn’t mind, it would make me feel a little better if he’d write a novella where @SenatorCollins dies a long slow horrible death.

Maybe there can be beer. Or prep school boys. #VoteHerOut — Bronwyn Joye (@BronwynJoye) October 6, 2018

.@SenatorCollins hand in ur vagina. U rnot welcomed member of female gender. — Cydney.d (@dCydney) October 6, 2018

Twitter has been slow to respond to death threats against Republicans in the past, at times taking weeks to remove the threatening content. The platform’s double standards can also be seen in the way it handles complaints of abuse against conservatives and individuals linked to conservatives. When the daughters of Islam critic Pamela Geller were bombarded with abuse earlier this year, Twitter did nothing. In fact, some of the abusive tweets remain on the site, undeleted.. – READ MORE

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-fl) Disparaged Efforts By Democrats And Left-wing Activists To Intimidate Sen. Susan Collins As She Made Her Decision On Whether To Vote In Favor Of Judge Brett Kavanaugh’s Nomination To The Supreme Court, Describing Their Tactics As “vicious, Vile, And Dangerous.”

On Friday evening, Collins delivered an extended defense of Kavanaugh’s record and announced her intention to vote in favor of his confirmation. The decision came as a major blow to left-wing activists who had used threats and intimidation to swing Collins in favor of a no vote after she was identified as one of three moderate Republicans who may cave in to pressure over uncorroborated allegations of sexual assault.

Most will never know the full extent of the efforts to intimidate & threaten @SenatorCollins on the #Kavanaugh vote. I am not talking about political pressure or people screaming at her in an elevator. I am talking about vicious, vile & dangerous actions. She is legit. https://t.co/XVYQ4pDvg6 — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) October 5, 2018

Evidence of Rubio’s claims is already apparent on Twitter, where engaged leftists described her as a “traitor to women” and a “rape apologist,” while some even demanded she be forever harassed in public as a punishment for her decision. – READ MORE