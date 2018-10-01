Sen. Booker Before Ford Allegations: ‘more Can Come Out’ On Kavanaugh (VIDEO)

The Intercept reported on September 12 that Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein was “withholding” a letter concerning Kavanaugh’s nomination, but the contents of the letter were not made clear until Dr. Ford came forward to The Washington Post on September 16.

Nevertheless, in his September 13 interview, Booker asserted that he believes “a lot more can come out” about Kavanaugh before the confirmation vote.

“Somebody’s about to ascend to the highest court in the land for a lifetime appointment, and 90 percent of his record on issues we have not been able to vet,” Booker told “The Circus” host Mark McKinnon. “This is not done until the last vote is cast, and I’ll tell you right now, a lot more can come out. You never know.” – READ MORE

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) announced Sunday that he plans a “full scale” investigation into who among his Democratic colleagues leaked Dr. Christine Blasey Ford’s letter, accusing Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault, to the Washington Post.

Graham appeared on ABC News‘ “This Week” to discuss Thursday’s Senate Judiciary Committee hearings, and doubled down on harsh comments he made during his opportunity to question Kavanaugh, accusing Democrats of malfeasance, and implying that Dr. Ford was railroaded by operatives.

“We’re going to do a wholesale, full scale investigation of what I think was a despicable process to deter it from happening again,” Graham said.

“The FBI will do a supplemental background investigation, then I’m going to call for an investigation of what happened in this committee. Who betrayed Dr. Ford’s trust?” he continued. “Who in Feinstein’s office recommended Katz as a lawyer? Why did Ms. Ford not know that the committee was willing to go to California?” – READ MORE