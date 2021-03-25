Sen. Blumenthal Says Republicans Are ‘Complicit’ in ‘All’ of the Mass Shootings

Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) says Republican lawmakers are going to be “put on record” following the second fatal mass shooting in the U.S. in a week.

CNN’s Erin Burnett noted during Tuesday night’s “OutFront” interview with Blumenthal that the Senate is currently 50-50 and Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.V.) expressed he does not support two gun control bills passed by the House of Representatives.

“Putting aside Republicans, if you don’t have Sen. Manchin, is this a non-starter?” Burnett asked.

Blumenthal responded, “We shouldn’t be putting aside Republicans. They bear a responsibility as well.”

“They are the ones who are ducking that responsibility and become complicit in all of these shootings,” he continued. “It’s not just Boulder, it’s 100 killings a day, not to mention the emotional trauma and injuries.” – READ MORE

