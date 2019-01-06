 

Sen. Blackburn: With Our Open Border ‘Every Town is a Border Town and Every State a Border State’

Senator Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee said Friday on “Hannity” that with the current situation at the Mexican border, “you have every town [as] a border town and every state a border state.”

Blackburn, a longtime Republican congresswoman who won her bid to fill retired Sen. Bob Corker’s seat, said that “gangs, drug traffickers, human traffickers and sex traffickers are coming to a community near you.”

“They are all across this country, and people know that, and law enforcement knows that,” she said.

Blackburn said it is imperative that Democrats come to the table to support a border wall as President Trump requests. – READ MORE

 

