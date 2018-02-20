Sen. Bill Cassidy: Congress Should Hold Hearings on How FBI Botched Cruz Case

Senator Bill Cassidy (R-LA) says he “absolutely” supports calls for Congress to investigate the FBI’s heavily criticized failure to stop a mass murderer’s attack on a Florida high school last week during an interview with Breitbart News’ Deputy Political Editor Amanda House on Breitbart News Saturday.

The FBI’s lukewarm response to multiple tips that Nikolas Cruz, the suspect in the Parkland, FL, school massacre that left 17 people dead, was a potential threat, came under fire from both sides of the political spectrum almost immediately.

House asked Cassidy if he would support Congress looking into the oversights that left Cruz able to carry out his attack despite the FBI receiving tips in both September and January that the 19-year-old was contemplating violence, the police reportedly having been called to his home 39 times, and his threatening both online and in person to bring guns to school.

“Absolutely,” Cassidy replied. “Here we have the FBI, not with subtle findings, but with horrible findings of a young man who the police have been called on 39 different occasions, posting YouTube videos. Someone within a month or even sooner reporting to the FBI that he was prone to danger, fellow students at the school identifying him as someone who was incredibly troubled, and it wasn’t followed up on. Why not? And how systemic is that issue?” – READ MORE

