Frankly, this display was phonier than a Hollywood cocktail party.

And a sad day for Conservatives.

But you would never know it by watching a gushing Sean Hannity welcome FOX’s newest talking head to his show Tuesday night. Donna Brazile was in the studio and if you think Hannity would grill the disgraced former DNC chairwoman with tough questions–think again.

The opposite was true.

Instead? Largely a love fest.

FOX has officially jumped the shark.