Self-Righteous ABC Is Now Paying the PRICE for Canceling ‘Roseanne’ – Numbers Are FAR WORSE Than They Ever Expected

Choices have consequences, and it looks like ABC is about to pay the price for cancelling its hit sitcom “Roseanne.”

Already, conservatives are boycotting the network, citing the double standard of ABC allowing “The View” to remain on air while “Roseanne” was cut due to the star’s loose Twitter thumbs.

The Washington Times reports:

“The abrupt cancellation of ‘Roseanne’ will not come cheap,” saidLacey Rose, television editor for The Hollywood Reporter.

“Although the decision was widely viewed as necessary given the racist nature of star Roseanne Barr’s social media attack on senior Obama adviser Valerie Jarrett, several sources with knowledge of the situation suggest that ABC and parent company Disney could be on the hook for tens of millions of dollars,” Rose reported.

“And that doesn’t include the foregone ad revenue,” she said, citing an industry report from Kantar Media that said that the revival of the 1990s-era sitcom was expected to drive $60 million in advertising dollars.

READ MORE:

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1