Self-Proclaimed Marxist Threatened Cops Who Oppose Gun Control: You ‘Will Be Shot. By Me’

A 23-year-old Washington state resident was arrested earlier this month after posting threatening messages to cops on Facebook.

Jaydin Ledford, a self-described Marxist who, according to Newsweek, “also claims to ‘speak for the trees’” posted several messages aimed at Washington cops, and even included a death threat naming Spokane Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich.

“Ozzie Knezovich is gonna get a bullet in his skull,” Ledford’s post read.

He also posted multiple death threats against cops after members of the police force publicly denounced a recently passed gun control bill (I-1639) which expands background checks and prohibits anyone under 21 from buying a semi-automatic rifle, among other things. The National Rifle Association has already filed a lawsuit against the law.

“I-1639 is law,” Ledford wrote on Facebook. “[S]heriffs that are non compliant will be shot. By me.”

In another post, according to Newsweek, Ledford wrote, "I really want to kill a police officer."