Self-declared socialist AOC splurges on high-dollar hairdo

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has allowed life in Washington to go to her head — literally.

The self-declared socialist, who regularly rails against the rich and complains about the cost of living inside the Beltway, spent nearly $300 on her hairdo at a pricey salon she frequents in downtown Washington, The Washington Times has learned.

The New York Democrat ventured into Last Tangle Salon on 19th Street Northwest last month and shelled out $80 for a haircut and $180 for lowlights, according to sources familiar with the salon.

A 20% tip would have added $52 to the bill.

Her stylist did not respond to a request for comment about the tip. – read more