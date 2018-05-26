Seized fentanyl enough to kill 26M people, Nebraska police say

Nebraska authorities seized 118 pounds of fentanyl – a highly addictive opiate – during a routine truck stop last month. Nebraska State Patrol said Thursday that the seizure was the largest in the state’s history, and “one of the largest ever in the U.S.”

Breaking: The 118 pounds of opiates seized by troopers in April has been confirmed as the NSP Crime Lab as entirely fentanyl. The largest seizure of fentanyl in Nebraska history and one of the largest ever in the US. pic.twitter.com/kHrv3lnyGH — NEStatePatrol (@NEStatePatrol) May 24, 2018

The quantity was enough to kill more than 26 million people, the Kansas City Star reported.

A state trooper had observed a suspicious semi the morning of April 26 in Kearney, about 200 miles west of Omaha.

Authorities searched the truck and found a “false compartment” containing “42 foil-wrapped packages containing 73 pounds of cocaine and 44 pounds of unknown powder suspected to be fentanyl, a news release said. – READ MORE

