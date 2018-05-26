True Pundit

Security

Seized fentanyl enough to kill 26M people, Nebraska police say

Posted on by
Share:

Nebraska authorities seized 118 pounds of fentanyl – a highly addictive opiate – during a routine truck stop last month. Nebraska State Patrol said Thursday that the seizure was the largest in the state’s history, and “one of the largest ever in the U.S.”

The quantity was enough to kill more than 26 million people, the Kansas City Star reported.

A state trooper had observed a suspicious semi the morning of April 26 in Kearney, about 200 miles west of Omaha.

Authorities searched the truck and found a “false compartment” containing “42 foil-wrapped packages containing 73 pounds of cocaine and 44 pounds of unknown powder suspected to be fentanyl, a news release said. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

Seized fentanyl enough to kill 26M people, Nebraska police say
Seized fentanyl enough to kill 26M people, Nebraska police say

Nebraska authorities seized 118 pounds of fentanyl – a highly addictive opiate – during a routine truck stop last month. Nebraska State Patrol said Thursday that the seizure was the largest in the state’s history, and “one of the largest ever in the U.S.”

Fox News Fox News
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: