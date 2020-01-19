‘Seismic’: Queen Financially Cuts Off Harry And Meghan, Strips Titles. Here’s Her Statement.

Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, shocked the world last week when they announced their plan to step away from royal duties and work to become financially independent.

On Saturday, Queen Elizabeth II pulled the trigger on the exiting royals, announcing that the couple will have their “His Royal Highness and Her Royal Highness” titles stripped, as well as be financially cut off from royal funds, effective this spring.

“Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved members of my family,” the Queen said in a statement, adding that she “support their wish for a more independent life.”

“I want to thank them for all their dedicated work across this country, the Commonwealth and beyond, and am particularly proud of how Meghan has so quickly become one of the family,” the statement continued.

The Queen concluded, “It is my whole family’s hope that today’s agreement allows them to start building a happy and peaceful new life.” – READ MORE