See the Incredible Pictures NASA Captured From Space of The US Deep Freeze – ‘Temperature Anomaly’

As a winter storm has covered much of the country with heavy snowfall and frigid temperatures, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration has released pictures of the “Temperature Anomaly” causing a deep freeze across the US.

NASA’s Earth Observatory has revealed a map of North America depicting the freezing temperatures stretching across much of the U.S. mainland and Canada.

The anomaly map depicts temperatures that are hotter (red) or cooler (blue) than average. Temperatures considered average are shown as white, while areas, where sufficient data has yet to be collected, are depicted as gray.

Land surface temperatures were recorded from Dec. 26, 2017-Jan. 2, 2018, utilizing NASA’s Moderate Resolution Imaging Spectroradiometer — or MODIS — and compared findings to the 8-day average from 2001-2010, according to Fox News. – READ MORE

Reports say state and local officials are urging their citizens to prepare for power losses and to avoid driving as much as possible.
