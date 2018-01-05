See the Incredible Pictures NASA Captured From Space of The US Deep Freeze – ‘Temperature Anomaly’

As a winter storm has covered much of the country with heavy snowfall and frigid temperatures, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration has released pictures of the “Temperature Anomaly” causing a deep freeze across the US.

NASA’s Earth Observatory has revealed a map of North America depicting the freezing temperatures stretching across much of the U.S. mainland and Canada.

It’s cold…& hot! While colder than average temps consume the Midwestern & Eastern U.S., other parts of the country have been experiencing hotter than average conditions for this time of year. Take a look at this temp anomaly map based on @NASAEarth data: https://t.co/RO21wn7u3V pic.twitter.com/lCbWfcQe4P — NASA (@NASA) January 4, 2018

The anomaly map depicts temperatures that are hotter (red) or cooler (blue) than average. Temperatures considered average are shown as white, while areas, where sufficient data has yet to be collected, are depicted as gray.

Land surface temperatures were recorded from Dec. 26, 2017-Jan. 2, 2018, utilizing NASA’s Moderate Resolution Imaging Spectroradiometer — or MODIS — and compared findings to the 8-day average from 2001-2010, according to Fox News. – READ MORE

