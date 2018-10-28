Section of Trump’s border wall unveiled in California as caravan advances north through Mexico

Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen said “everything is on the table” with regard to border security during the unveiling of a border wall project in California on Friday.

Nielsen’s remarks came as the Trump administration considers ways to slow immigration at the U.S.-Mexico border and as a caravan of migrants — mostly made up of thousands fleeing violence and poverty in Central America — are making their way north through Mexico.

Border security is national security. We need funding to continue building @POTUS' wall. We need personnel to secure the border. And we need laws that work for the American people. I refuse to believe that this is too complex for Congress to solve, they must address this crisis. https://t.co/FbDkF6dtyF — Sec. Kirstjen Nielsen (@SecNielsen) October 27, 2018

The caravan covered more than 60 miles Friday and was roughly 990 miles from McAllen, Texas, and over 2,300 miles from San Diego.

"We are looking at every possible way within the legal construct that we have to make sure that those who don't have the legal right to come to this country do not come in," Nielsen said from the El Centro Sector near Calexico in front of a newly constructed 30-foot, two-mile fence.