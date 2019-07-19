Secret US Nuke Locations In Europe Accidentally Dumped Online By NATO Committee

An embarrassing gaffe has severely compromised NATO defense security and readiness after a public document inadvertently revealed too much.

A NATO affiliate body called the Defense and Security Committee of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly published a draft report last April entitled, “A new era for nuclear deterrence? Modernization, arms control and allied nuclear forces,” specifically authored by a Canadian senator. In an egregious accidental leak, the document actually identified the locations of American nuclear weapons sites across Europe, which is considered highly classified information.

Though the leaked information was quickly deleted after it came to the attention of NATO officials, the Belgian newspaper De Morgenpicked up on the mistake, after which its reporting went viral. The Belgian headline in De Morgen stated: “Finally in black and white: There are American nuclear weapons in Belgium.”

The document revealed secretive information related to the locations of some 150 US nuclear weapons at various bases, “specifically B61 gravity bombs.”

The report identified in a section titled, “NATO’s Nuclear Posture,” subsequently republished by De Morgen, the following classified information: