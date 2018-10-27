The U.S. Secret Service slammed The New York Times on Friday for a fictional account of President Trump being gunned down by a Russian assassin with a Glock belonging to his own security detail, in a short story dubbed “assassination fantasy” by critics.

“While we understand this is a work of fiction, the insinuation that the U.S. Secret Service would participate in the assassination of a President is outrageous and an insult to the men and women of this agency. The U.S. Secret Service prides itself on being an apolitical agency with a long and distinguished history of protecting our nation’s elected officials,” a Secret Service spokesperson told Fox News.

The Times Book Review section published a series of short stories Tuesday that dreamed up possible outcomes of the Robert Mueller probe and explored Trump’s relationship with Russia.

One of the stories on the Times’ online Book Review page — to be published in Sunday’s print edition — is titled, “How it Ends,” by Zoe Sharp – a chilling story about a drunken Russian’s plot to murder the president with a Makarov pistol. Sharp’s particular story doesn’t mention Trump by name, but it’s no secret as the collection of stories is headlined, “Five novelists imagine Trump’s next chapter.” – READ MORE