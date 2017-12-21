The Secret Service Questioned Morrissey After He Joked About Killing Donald Trump

The Secret Service doesn’t have a sense of humor, and it turns out British singer, Morrissey, had to learn that the hard way.

Back in November, the singer told German magazine Der Spiegel that if he had a button that could kill Donald Trump, he’d use it immediately “in the interest of human race.” He says he was just joking, and that he didn’t really mean he’d consider killing the American President — but the Secret Service didn’t take it lightly.

Once the remarks were translated to English and made headlines across the U.S., Morrissey says the Secret Service came calling and asked to speak with him at length about his remarks.

“As a further result of Der Spiegl, I was cross-examined by the American Secret Service, who were very, very nice. And I do understand their position. So that went very, very well, and they assured me that they have no cause for concern. But it was a direct result of Der Spiegl that I was cross-examined, which is very, very sad,” Morrissey told fans in a YouTube video that he uploaded over the weekend. – READ MORE

