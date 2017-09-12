Secret Service Offered to ‘Fast-Track’ Disability Retirement for Able-Bodied Workers, Several DHS Sources Say

The Secret Service has offered to “fast-track” disability retirement for able-bodied agents and other employees in return for dropping complaints or disputes, according to an agent who filed a whistleblower-retaliation complaint and several Department of Homeland Security sources.

The agency allegedly offered to defraud taxpayers by expediting a false disability-retirement application last summer as the service was grappling with budget woes trying to meet the 2016 presidential campaign’s unprecedented operational demands.

More recently, the Secret Service has said it needs $200 to $300 million more a year to hire enough people and put the right technology in place to safeguard President Donald Trump, as well as his large family and many residences, and former President Barack Obama and his family, who currently reside in a private residence in Washington, D.C.

There was no concern expressed about the agency’s fiscal constraints when the Secret Service allegedly offered to “fast-track” a disability retirement for Robert MacQueen, a 24-year-veteran special agent. – READ MORE