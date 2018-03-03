True Pundit

Security

Secret Service: Man shoots himself outside White House

Posted on by
Share:

The Secret Service says a man shot himself outside the White House, and medical personnel are on the scene.

President Donald Trump is not at the White House — he’s in Florida, but is set to return later Saturday.

The agency says in a Twitter post that there are no other reported injuries related to the incident. – READ MORE

Secret Service: Man shoots himself outside White House
Secret Service: Man shoots himself outside White House

WASHINGTON — The Secret Service says a man shot himself outside the White House, and medical personnel are on the scene. President Donald Trump is not at the White House — he's in Florida, but is set to return later Saturday. The agency says in a Twitter post that there are no other reported injuries…
Colorado Springs Gazette Colorado Springs Gazette
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: