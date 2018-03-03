Secret Service: Man shoots himself outside White House

The Secret Service says a man shot himself outside the White House, and medical personnel are on the scene.

BREAKING: Secret Service personnel are responding to reports of a person who allegedly suffered a self-inflicted gun shot wound along the north fence line of @WhiteHouse. — U.S. Secret Service (@SecretService) March 3, 2018

President Donald Trump is not at the White House — he’s in Florida, but is set to return later Saturday.

The agency says in a Twitter post that there are no other reported injuries related to the incident.