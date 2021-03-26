Secret Service Intervened In Hunter Biden Gun Incident; Hunter May Have Lied On Background Check Form, Report Says

Another scandal involving President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, broke on Thursday morning when a new report outlined allegations that the Secret Service intervened in a firearm-related incident a few years ago.

The report comes after Hunter Biden revealed in December that he was under federal criminal investigation over matters related to his taxes and overseas business dealings.

The new allegations facing Hunter Biden stem from an October 2018 incident between Hunter Biden and Hallie Biden, the wife of Hunter Biden’s deceased brother, Beau Biden. Hunter Biden dated his brother’s widow and later fathered a child with a stripper while he was living with Hallie Biden.

Hallie Biden allegedly took Hunter Biden’s gun and threw it in a trash can behind a grocery store, which prompted an investigation from law enforcement officials who were concerned because the trash can was close to a high school. Hallie Biden later returned to retrieve the firearm only to discover it was missing.- READ MORE

