‘Secret’ National Guard Unit Ready To Enforce ‘Martial Law’ In Washington DC

Ever since governors started calling up national guard units last month, the Pentagon has insisted that the soldiers remain firmly under the command of the governors that called them up, and that the Pentagon isn’t using the troops to plan for any federal ‘secret missions’ or ‘martial law’, should the crisis spiral out of control and threaten ‘continuity of government’.

Now, a report in Newsweek purports to prove that the Pentagon lied. In reality, a 10,000 soldier strong national guard unit has been deployed to the capital area with a ‘secret’ assignment to enforce martial law in Washington DC and help evacuate lawmakers and top government officials if things go south.

In reality, the joint task force is already 10k strong, and is already on 24/7 alert.

And yet the activation of Joint Task Force National Capital Region, including almost 10,000 uniformed personnel to carry out its special orders, contradicts those assurances. JTF-NCR is not only real and operating, reporting directly to the Secretary of Defense for some of its mission, but some of its units are already on 24/7 alert, specially sequestered on military bases and kept out of coronavirus support duties to ensure their readiness.

Members of the Illinois 106th Aviation Battalion was called up under a federal statute placing them directly under the control of the Secretary of Defense. The soldiers, along with several Black Hawk helicopters, shipped out of Decatur, Illinois armory last month.

The first hints about this “secret mission” were included in a local Illinois newspaper’s report about the call-up of Illinois National Guard forces who were being deployed at Fort Belvoir outside Washington. In addition to their normal mission objectives, the report noted that the unit had also been assigned a bevy of unfamiliar tasks, including: evacuating officials, lawmakers and members of the judiciary aboard 106th Aviation Regiment helicopters. – READ MORE

