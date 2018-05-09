True Pundit

Secret Hillary Meeting with Foreign Prime Minister Revealed

Former secretary of State and Democratic presidential hopeful Hillary Clinton met with the leader of New Zealand at an unofficial breakfast Monday, where she complained that she didn’t receive fair treatment in the U.S. election.

“I was surprised at the level of ingrained sexism and misogyny in people’s reactions and the coverage of the campaign,” Clinton told New Zealand news outlet The Stuff.

“And the more I thought about it and studied about it, the more I realized was a factor.”

Clinton met with Jacinda Ardern, the leader of New Zealand’s labour party, who was elected prime minister in October, and the two reportedly discussed the difficulties of motherhood on holding office and other issues.

“When she won I was thrilled because, after my election, to see a young woman become prime minister was such a … really a shot of optimism,” Clinton said. – READ MORE

Clinton has traveled to many countries around the world and blamed her loss on different factors, but in New Zealand she focused on another aspect of the 2016 cycle.

Share: