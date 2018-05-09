Secret Hillary Meeting with Foreign Prime Minister Revealed

Former secretary of State and Democratic presidential hopeful Hillary Clinton met with the leader of New Zealand at an unofficial breakfast Monday, where she complained that she didn’t receive fair treatment in the U.S. election.

“I was surprised at the level of ingrained sexism and misogyny in people’s reactions and the coverage of the campaign,” Clinton told New Zealand news outlet The Stuff.

“And the more I thought about it and studied about it, the more I realized was a factor.”

Clinton met with Jacinda Ardern, the leader of New Zealand’s labour party, who was elected prime minister in October, and the two reportedly discussed the difficulties of motherhood on holding office and other issues.

Jacinda Ardern and Hillary Clinton meet in Auckland https://t.co/ZxYo01Jo1a pic.twitter.com/HcBgdogZpO — nzherald (@nzherald) May 6, 2018

“When she won I was thrilled because, after my election, to see a young woman become prime minister was such a … really a shot of optimism,” Clinton said. – READ MORE

