Secret FBI source’s role becomes dossier-level focus of GOP Russia probe, as Fusion testimony revisited

Classified records being sought by House Republicans relating to a secret intelligence source are considered to be as significant to their Russia investigation as the controversial anti-Trump dossier, a source familiar with the matter told Fox News.

The focus on the FBI intelligence source’s role has also led to renewed interest by congressional investigators in August 2017 Senate testimony from Glenn Simpson, whose firm, Fusion GPS, commissioned the dossier. At the time, Simpson testified that former British spy and dossier author Christopher Steele had told him the FBI had intelligence from an “internal Trump campaign source.”

It is not clear, however, whether Simpson was referring to the same source now at the center of a high-stakes power struggle between House Republicans and the Justice Department, the FBI and intelligence officials – or whether that source was in any way in contact with the Trump campaign.

But the Justice Department took a step toward trying to reach a resolution when top officials met Thursday with House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes and House Oversight Committee Chairman Trey Gowdy. The Republican chairmen met with Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and his deputy Ed O’Callahan, as well as representatives from the FBI and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, to discuss their request for records.

The meeting was brokered after Nunes issued a subpoena on April 30 for records relating to the intelligence source.

The meeting appeared to, at least for now, ease tensions between the DOJ and the lawmakers, who are investigating surveillance abuse during the 2016 campaign. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1