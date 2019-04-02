Second woman accuses Joe Biden of inappropriate behavior: ‘I thought he was going to kiss me’

A second woman is accusing former Vice President Joe Biden of unwanted, inappropriate behavior, the Hartford Courant reported Monday.

Amy Lappos of Connecticut said Biden, a potential 2020 Democratic presidential candidate, touched her and rubbed his nose on hers during a 2009 political fundraiser in Greenwich, the Courant reported.

“It wasn’t sexual, but he did grab me by the head,” Lappos told the newspaper. “He put his hand around my neck and pulled me in to rub noses with me. When he was pulling me in, I thought he was going to kiss me on the mouth.”

