Second Woman Accuses Hollywood Director Luc Besson of Sexual Assault

Prolific Hollywood Writer, Director, And Super-producer Luc Besson Has Been Accused Of Sexual Assault By Actress Sand Van Roy.

“I was scared of dying, that was never very far away,” Van Roy told BFM TV news channel, according to the Daily Mail, of the alleged assault she says occurred earlier this year at the Cannes Film Festival.

“It was a crescendo, and even the next day I had so much pain that I passed out. And when it’s as violent as that, that’s called a rape,” Van Roy said. “I said stop, I told him clearly — it’s not just, no. There were tears, there was vomit. He forced humiliating sex acts on me. I showed my disgust. I showed that I did not want it. It’s also a no.”

The 27-year-old actress claimed Besson demanded sexual favors for film roles. – READ MORE

Comedian George Lopez has made no secret of his hatred for President Donald Trump.

On Tuesday, the former late-night host showed up at Trump’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame for a bottom-of-the-barrel publicity stunt.

With cameras rolling, Lopez reached for his zipper, held a bottle of water to his crotch and pantomimed urinating on the president’s star. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1